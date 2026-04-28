Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals daughter Shora has asked him not to dance, criticises his moves: ‘Confidence khatam…’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a candid confession about his personal life, revealing that his daughter Shora isn’t exactly a fan of his dancing. The actor shared that she has often asked him to avoid dancing altogether, frequently calling out his “poor” moves. Shora Siddiqui is the daughter of Nawazuddin and his estranged wife Aaliya.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his daughter In an interview with Zoom, Nawazuddin was asked about the social media popularity of his 16-year-old daughter, and spoke about her plans of venturing into acting.

“She will complete her studying first, then we will see. She is passionate about acting though,” Nawazuddin said.

During the interview, the actor revealed that Shora has only seen a handful of his films – but isn’t too impressed with his dancing, often calling out his “poor” moves.

To this, Nawazuddin said, "Meri beti ne meri zyada filmein dekhi nahi hai. Ek-do dekhi hogi. Gangs bhi chupke se dekhi hogi. Mere dance ke upar criticise karti hai. Voh bolti hai, dance mat kiya karo. Confidence khatam kar diya (All daughters are straightforward with their fathers. She hasn’t watched many of my films. She might have watched Gangs Of Wasseypur discreetly. But, she keeps criticising me for my dance. She asks me not to do it. I am a poor dancer. She has destroyed my confidence. I am low on confidence about dancing now. I will try again. It is not necessary for everything to be perfect, some people just want to have fun.”

Shora Siddiqui is the daughter of Nawazuddin and his estranged wife Aaliya. In a previous interview with Film Companion, the actor opened up about his daughter’s aspirations to become an actor. He said, “My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing arts faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne (with folded hands in front of her teacher) she said, ‘I want to learn acting.'”