Nawazuddin Siddiqui says his daughter Shora is ‘moophat’, often criticises him: ‘Mujhe zameen par laa deti hai’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui carved a niche for himself in the industry with films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees and more. Now, his daughter, Shora, is also preparing to follow in her father’s footsteps. In a recent interview with The New Indian, Nawazuddin spoke about his bond with his daughter and revealed how she keeps him grounded. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how his daughter Shora keeps him grounded.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on bonding with daughter Shora

Nawazuddin talked about his bond with daughter Shora and said, “I am more attached to my daughter. I yell at her sometimes, but she is very dear to me. She studies in Dubai and she is a moohphat (straightforward). She criticises me. The best part is she is not in awe of me. She doesn’t care that her father is a great actor — in two minutes, she can criticise me.”

When asked when Shora criticised him, Nawazuddin said, “Mujhe zameen par laa deti hai (She keeps me grounded). Meri kuch aadatein hain jispe voh mujhe suna deti hai (I have some habits for which she scolds me). She hasn’t even watched many of my movies.”

In July this year, Nawazuddin took to Instagram and shared a video of his daughter Shora performing a short scene in English with another actor. The internet was impressed by the 15-year-old’s talent and performance, with many praising her dialogue delivery. Earlier, Nawaz had revealed that his daughter also wants to be an actor and is currently training to become one.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recent and upcoming films

Nawaz was last seen in the movie Costao, which was released on ZEE5. He will next be seen in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe film Thama. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Directed by Aaditya Sarpotdar, who earlier helmed Munjya, the film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara. Reports suggest Thama will be set across two different time periods, with Nawazuddin playing the antagonist. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release.