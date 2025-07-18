10 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: AD Aayush Sharma shares BTS pics with Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Munni

Aayush Sharma recently celebrated 10 years of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Ruslaan actor had kicked off his filmmaking journey with the Salman Khan starrer, and he shared some interesting anecdotes from the shoot. Aayush shared BTS glimpses from the sets, featuring him alongwith Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra and director Kabir Khan. He thanked the director for teaching him the fundamentals of film, and also thanked ‘legend’ Salman Khan for sharing a ‘funny tip’ for capturing good photos. Salman Khan with Aayush Sharma during the shoot for Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Aayush Sharma's post of 10 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Sharing a set of pictures from Bajrangi Bhaijaan shoot, Aayush wrote, “I feel grateful to have started my filmmaking journey with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, under the guidance of legendary film maker @kabirkhankk sir. Walking onto the set, I was clueless about movie production, but sir, you taught me the fundamentals of film and shared valuable tips for the future. Thank you for being my first teacher!”

He added, “On set, I discovered my hobby of photography, but I was unsure what made a good photo. That's when Bhai @beingsalmankhan shared a funny tip, point the camera at him, and the photo will turn out great! Following his advice, I learned from a legend both behind and in front of the camera. I'm thankful for the best acting school experience.”

About Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released back in 2015 and it became an instant hit. Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma started his filmmaking journey in 2015 and has explored himself as an actor with films like Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth, Ruslaan and more.

What's next for Aayush Sharma

Currently, Aayush is gearing up for his upcoming film My Punjabi Nikaah, wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt. Touted to be an out-and-out comedy caper, the film is directed by Sohail Khan.