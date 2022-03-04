Neelam Kothari on getting botox on camera in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: 'What's there to hide'

Neelam Kothari raised some eyebrows when she decided to show her getting a botox treatment on camera for her reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The actor had appeared alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavna Pandey in the popular reality show, which streamed on Netflix. One of the episodes had Neelam discuss her getting a botox shot and then gave a glimpse of her getting it later. In a recent interaction, the actor dismissed it as being not a big deal. (Also read: Neelam Kothari on being picked on for her ‘twang’ accent: 'I don't care, it's inherent')

Some had criticised Neelam for promoting and normalising botox treatments on the show while others had appreciated for being so open and honest about it. The actor, herself, said that too much is made of actors getting these treatments and that there is actually nothing to hide.

In conversation with Pinkvilla for the Woman Up series recently, Neelam said, "So, I just feel people make such a big deal of botox and all these procedures and I just feel ‘what’s the big deal’? You are going to age one day and you are going to do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. And I just feel why not. I was like ‘people take themselves too seriously what’s the big deal?’ That was my whole thought process behind it. Did I give it too much of thought? Oh my god…No! I just told the crew that listen I’m facing the camera and I’m going to do this, you guys film it. And they just grabbed the opportunity.”

The actor went on to add that she didn't feel there was anything for her to hide even though others may feel that way. She said, "I mean what is there to hide? Sometimes I just see women and I feel oh my God for her age she looks really good. I just wish I knew what she does? Who she goes to? What does she…you know what is the regime for? I just feel so what?”

Neelam made her debut in Bollywood with the film Jawaani in 1984 before carving out a successful career through the 80s. Apart from a few cameo in the 90s, Neelam largely stayed away from the screen till her return in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020. The second season of the show was announced last year and it got wrapped up in February 2022.

