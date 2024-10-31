Neelam Kothari's friend instigated her against husband Samir Soni shooting intimate scenes: 'How frequent were...'

Actor Samir Soni revealed that his wife and fellow actor Neelam Kothari got upset with him after he shot intimate scenes with another actor. Samir said that even though Neelam was initially ok with the scenes, she changed her tune after her friend 'instigated' her. (Also read: Neelam Kothari tears up speaking about her divorce from Rishi Sethia: 'Was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg') Neelam Kothari got upset with husband Samir Soni over his intimate scenes

In an interview with YouTube channel GPLus, Samir said that he was sent a script with many kissing scenes. So he gave the script to his wife, Neelam, asking if she was uncomfortable with it. While he offered to leave the show, Neelam—'like a big-hearted woman'—told Samir to take it as it would be 'good for his career'.

Neelam's objection

However, Samir recalled that Neelam reversed her take after he had shot the scenes. “I finished shooting for the show and one day, I came back home and she asked me about the show. She asked me, ‘How were the intimate scenes?’ I was like, ‘I will do whatever the director says.’ Luckily the director was a woman. Then she asked me, ‘How frequently were these scenes?’ I thought this isn’t going well,” the actor recalled.

Samir said Neelam changed her mind after one of her friends watched the scenes and 'instigated' her. He sid, “Apparently one of her friends had seen the show and she had instigated her, ‘How could you let your husband do something like this?’ and all that. I told her that I showed her the script. At this point of time, I can’t say no to producers because they had already given me the script and I can’t say no to my wife.”

Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari

Samir Soni made his acting debut with the TV show Samandar in 1996. He worked in several popular TV shows and films, including Baghban, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and also appeare on Bigg Boss season 4. He married Neelam in 2011. The two have a daughter together. Neelam was one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema in the 80s and 90s. After her debut in 1985, she worked in over 30 films over the next decade, including hits like Hum Saath Saath Hain. She quit films to focus on her jewellery business in the late '90s and returned to showbiz recently, first with the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and then with an episode of Made in Heaven.