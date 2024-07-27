Samir Soni reacts to Karan Johar, Farah Khan's comments on rising entourage costs: 'Kuchh kami to aap me bhi...'
Samir Soni reacted to rising entourage costs in Bollywood. He was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven.
Samir Soni has played versatile roles in many films, television and web shows. The actor recently gave his unabashed opinion on rising star fees in Bollywood. In an interview with Ujjwal Trivedi for his YouTube channel, Samir reacted to Karan Johar and Farah Khan's remarks on high entourage costs. (Also read: Gulshan Devaiah supports Anurag Kashyap on entourage cost remark, says 'actors want 6 bodyguards)
Samir Soni on rising star fees, entourage costs
Samir while reacting to the same opined, “All I’d like to say to Karan and Farah is that if you think the expenses are rising, you are the ones who is paying for all of it. You can’t be signing a big star for ₹100 crore and then say that these guys take a lot of money. Kuch kami toh aap mein bhi hai (There are some shortcomings in you, too). Because otherwise, there are people who will work for ₹1 crore also and for ₹50 lakh also. You’ve done this!”
Anurag Kashyap slams rising entourage costs
Karan had spoken about the exorbitant fees of actors in the present times, while Farah pointed out at the rising entourage calling it ‘wastage of resources.’ Anurag Kashyap, who has strongly spoken on the issue, in an interview with Humans of Cinema, told, “A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia, it goes into the entourage. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want.”
Sameer Soni's acting career
Sameer Soni made his television debut with Samandar (1995). His Bollywood debut was Rajkumar Santoshi's China Gate (1998). He is well-known for portraying Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini's son in Ravi Chopra's Baghban (2003). Sameer also acted in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion (2008) and Punit Malhotra's I Hate Luv Storys (2010). The actor also played a pivotal role in Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven 2 (2023).
