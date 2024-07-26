Gulshan Devaiah supports Anurag Kashyap on entourage cost remark, says 'actors want 6 bodyguards

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has extended his support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his statement on costs associated with the entourages of stars. Speaking with News18, he also asked why producers are complaining now when they did shell out that amount earlier. Gulshan added that producers now have the burden of recovering the cost. He also said that producers are "faced with the challenge of creating that budget." (Also Read | Makeup artist hits back at Anurag Kashyap for statement on star entourages: ‘His heroine wears a ₹250 saree’) Gulshan Devaiah shared his opinion on Anurag Kashyap's recent entourage cost comment.

Gulshan supports Anurag

Gulshan Devaiah said, “Maybe Anurag in his experience has seen some actors like that. I was there when he said that, so I can say that he added that there are producers who were willing to pay that money. Suddenly, why are they complaining? Pichle paanch filmon mein toh tumne diya tha utna paisa (You had given that money in the last five movies). Now that they don’t want to shell that much amount, they’re complaining. One has to understand why such a thing is prevalent....Yes, it’s true that not all actors quote a high price. There are only a select few. But they should also become a bit reasonable."

Gulshan says actors copy their peers

He also added, “Sometimes it’s a trickle-down thing. They see other actors walking with five bodyguards and then they want six for themselves. Yes, we aren’t offered residual income or backend deals. I don’t know why everyone shies away from talking about it. Maybe because they’ve to open their books and show transparency in their accounts. But there are other ways to make money too. A few years back, producers must have thought that paying that money will be worth it. Maybe it’s not worth it anymore. Maybe they don’t have that spare ₹2 lakh to splurge on a chef."

What Anurag had said on the matter

Earlier, Anurag, speaking with Janice Sequeira, had said, “Somebody has a chef who charges ₹2 lakh per day to make this strange healthy food. Jo dekh ke lagta tha ye khana hai? Yeh to bird feed hai. Itna chhota sa aata tha. (I wonder if this is food or bird feed. The portion size is too small.)

Talking to Humans of Cinema, he had said, “A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia, it goes into the entourage. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want.”