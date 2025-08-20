Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
Neena Gupta claps back at a troll body-shaming her for wearing shorts at the airport: ‘These people are jealous’

Santanu Das
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 10:32 pm IST

Neena Gupta shared a video of herself from the airport enjoying a home-made snack, which attracted mixed comments on her attire. Here's how she responded.

Actor Neena Gupta is known for her frank and candid interviews and breaking away from stereotypical fashion standards with her outfits. The actor took to her Instagram account to share how she keeps herself fed during long hours of waiting at the airport by keeping a homemade snack with herself. Someone noticed that she is wearing an attire that showed her legs and commented not to wear such clothes. Neena has now hit back at the comments.

Neena Gupta slammed a troll for commenting on her choice of attire.
What Neena said

Neena was seen wearing a black outfit for the day, as she sat in the waiting area of the airport and spoke directly at the camera. She shared that she makes it a point to bring a small snack- roti rolls, in a tiffin box, whenever she comes to the airport because she is not quite sure what to order inside. She then shared the ingredients that goes inside these roti rolls- potatoes, chillies, paneer, and onions among other things. The caption read, “Shorts wali desi girl.”

Neena's response to her attire

In the comments section, a user wrote: “Very good ...only request dont show your legs ,they are not well toned ...we have never seen dadi mummy showing their legs this way ...ageing gracefully is excellent.” Another user defended Neena in the comments and wrote, “What a demeaning comment from another WOMAN. Congratulations for being such a body shamer and being part of the problem.”

Neena's response in the comments section of the post.
This comment did not escape Neena's attention, as she replied: “Don’t worry. These people who talk like this are basically jealous that they don’t have such good body, so ignore.”

On the work front, Neena was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. The romantic drama featured an ensemble cast that included Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher. The film was a box office success upon itsrelease.

