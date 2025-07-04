'I prefer gifts over pyaar': Neena Gupta gives her hilariously honest take on love and materialism

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is known for her candid, no-nonsense opinions, and her latest remarks about love, relationships, and materialism are as bold as ever. In a recent conversation with Zoom, the actor had fans laughing and nodding when she confessed that she prefers gifts over love. Neena Gupta shared her belief that love should come with tangible gifts.

‘I am very materialistic,’ says Neena

In the interview, Neena was asked whether she would prefer a partner who does not plan surprises or give gifts, but expresses love sometimes. With her trademark honesty and wit, Neena said, "I prefer gifts to pyaar. Pyaar kya matab? Nonsense (what do you mean by love? Nonsense). I am very materialistic."

She then went on to share a story that perfectly captured her mindset. Recounting a conversation with a friend, she said she was once venting about how her husband doesn't do certain things, and how comparisons with others had crept in. That’s when her friend gave her a memorable piece of advice.

"My friend once said something really nice to me. I was arguing, complaining about how my husband doesn't do this, or her husband doesn't do that. So she explained to me, you know, you should tell your husband that in love, things like property, jewellery, clothes, they're all included. If I just say, 'I love you, I love you so much,' and that's it… That’s not enough. You have to do something too. Give something. At least a saree on my birthday," Neena added.

Neena Gupta's latest projects

Neena is currently busy with the promotion of Metro In Dino. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, and directed by Anurag Basu, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena

The story unfolds through four interconnected love stories spanning young, middle-aged, and older couples set against the backdrop of a bustling metro city. The film will released on July 4.

Neena is also being seen as Manju Devi, the Pradhan in the fourth season of Panchayat.