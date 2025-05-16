Neena Gupta sings Dum Maaro Dum to granddaughter; Masaba jokes, ‘It’s miracle I turned out ok’

Masaba Gupta embraced motherhood in October last year when she welcomed her baby girl with husband Satyadeep Misra. Now, the designer has shared a heartwarming glimpse of her mother, Neena Gupta, sharing a tender moment with her granddaughter, Matara. The adorable bond between the grandmother and granddaughter has left fans gushing. (Also Read: Neena Gupta recalls being thrown out of aunt's house after Masaba's birth, how a kind builder helped her) Neena Gupta shares an adorable moment with her grand-daughter.

Neena Gupta sings Dum Maaro Dum for granddaughter

On Thursday, Masaba took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Neena singing to her granddaughter. The actor was seen holding Matara in her arms while singing Dum Maaro Dum. It looks like Matara was enjoying the performance and engaging with Neena with her sweet little sounds. Masaba shared only a glimpse of Neena, choosing to keep her daughter’s face hidden. Sharing the video, Masaba wrote, “Mozart for babies < Nani singing whatever comes to mind. It’s a miracle I turned out ok. @neena_gupta.”

Fans call Neena Gupta cutest Nani

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Neena’s bond with her granddaughter. One fan commented, “Neena ji is nani goals!” Another wrote, “Hahaha, such a cool nani the little one has!” One user noted, “In her defence, she is singing Hare Krishna Hare Ram. How adorable though.” Another added, “Neena-ji in her nani era is so cute.” A fan even wrote, “Got to be the cutest nani ever!” Some also praised her youthful looks in her 60s, commenting, “She hasn’t aged at all… Need to know the secret behind her beauty.”

Masaba and Satyadeep revealed that their first baby was born on 11 October. “11.10.24,” they wrote, sharing a post with an evil eye emoji. They also shared a monochrome picture of the baby’s tiny feet, along with a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop. The post read, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Neena spoke about her bond with her granddaughter and said, “I don’t feel like a grandmother. In fact, I’ve told the little one not to call me nani, but to call me Neena.”

Masaba was recently seen in a special dance number, Khumaari, in Kesari Chapter 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Meanwhile, Neena will next be seen in the film Metro...In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also features Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 4.