Neena Gupta asked granddaughter Matara to call her by name instead of naani: ‘Don't feel like a grandmother’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta opened up on the adorable bond she shares with her granddaughter Matara and said that she doesn't feel like a grandmother. Instead, she prefers to be called by her name. (Also Read: Neena Gupta recalls being thrown out of aunt's house after Masaba's birth, how a kind builder helped her) Neena Gupta with her granddaughter after her birth last year.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, “I don't feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me naani but, call me Neena.” On October 12, Neena's daughter, Masaba Gupta and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post. Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read: “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”

On her upcoming film Hindi-Vindi

The Badhaai Ho actress who plays the role of a grandmother in the upcoming film Hindi-Vindi, also opened up on her role, saying, "In the film, I am also playing a very smart grandmother who is a music teacher in India."

Hindi-Vindi is created by filmmakers including director Ali Sayed, writer Jay Sharma and producers Aniket Deshkar, Anil Sharma and Sunny Shah. The film also stars The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja and Australian singer Guy Sebastian.

On speaking about the film, she said, "It is a movie which basically revolves around a grandmother and a grandson, grandson being played by Mihir (Ahuja), who is also a musician. It's a very emotional kind of a story and a very real story which people will connect with, and it has a major part in the movies, the music, and that's why we have Guy (Sebastian) who is playing his father. So it has a lot of beautiful music, it has a lot of emotions, and it is very real."

More about the film

Award-winning musician duo Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian have composed music for the film. Speaking on his working experience, Sebastian said Mohsin was full of passion, talent and very humble.

Mihir, who rose to fame with his performance in 'The Archies,' also shared his working experience with veteran actors Neena Gupta and Guy Sebastian, saying, "It is Guy's first acting project, but he nailed it and no one on set felt like this si his first acting gig. It was great working with both of them."

While praising Neena, he shared, "I used to just sit and watch her. And I was just analyzing her. So I was just hoping that she doesn't look at me so it looks awkward. But I was just analyzing it was an acting school for me, an acting workshop just to watch her perform in front of me, and observe the way she just switches in emotions."

Hindi Vindi is a musical drama that was released in Australia on February 27. It explores intergenerational language barriers within the migrant community.