Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra name their baby girl Matara. Here's what it means

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra have named their daughter Matara. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Masaba revealed the name Matara on the occasion of Lohri. She also added what it signifies and posted an unseen photo of the toddler. (Also Read | Masaba Gupta says her masseuse advised her to eat rasgullas to have a fairer child: ‘Saawla nahi hona chahiye’) Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced the name of their daugher.

Masaba shares new pic with daughter

As her daughter turned three months old, Masaba gave her a partial glimpse. She posted a close-up photo of the baby's hand as she lay in bed. Masaba kept her hand next to the baby. She wore a bangle with the word "MATARA" engraved on it.

What does the name mean

Sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, "3 months with my Matara (tulip emoji). The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes (dizzy emoji)."

Masaba and Satyadeep were blessed with a baby girl in October last year. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post along with a glimpse of their baby's feet.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep." In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.

In an interview with Faye D'Souza last year, Masaba had said, “It happened to me just yesterday that somebody who came up to me for some pre-natal something telling me, ‘You must eat a rasgulla every day' because your kid has to turn out lighter than you. And then, 15 days before that, I was getting another pre-natal massage, because that's what I do, and she (her masseuse) said to me, ‘Aap na doodh liya karo (you must consume milk). Saawla nahi hona chahiye, nahi honi chahiye, whatever (your child must not turn out dusky).' It was said with so much innocence. You have no choice – what can I do? Punch my masseuse? No.”

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. Their intimate court marriage was attended by loved ones, including Masaba’s parents Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. Masaba was previously married to Madhu Mantena. Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari.