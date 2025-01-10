Neena Gupta recalls being thrown out of aunt's house after Masaba's birth, how a kind builder helped her

Neena Gupta's journey in Mumbai began in the early 1980s, when she made the move from Delhi. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she never opted for rentals. Instead, she would sell her apartment, add more funds, and invest in her next home. During one such transition, Neena had to move in with her aunt, who asked her to leave in the middle of the night, leaving Neena and her daughter without a place to go. Also read: Neena Gupta says 'koi feeling nahi hai' when asked about emotional journey of becoming a grandmother Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. She shares Masaba with him.

Neena looks back

During a conversation in an episode of YouTube channel Housing.com, Neena shared that she had booked a three-BHK flat in a builder's latest project. Having already sold her current residence and invested the funds in the new property, her finances were temporarily strained. She had to move in with her aunt and uncle during this period.

Looking back, Neena shared, “I shifted to my aunt’s house where I had stayed before. I thought I stay there so much of the time and I just come back to my house to sleep. Since Masaba was little then, my aunt used to help in looking after the baby. But one day, she threw me out in the middle of the night, she kicked me out. I had no money left. There was this one night where I had nowhere to go with a baby”.

Neena revealed that her uncle had a sudden change of heart and offered her the option of living in an unoccupied flat in Juhu.

She added, “Before shifting with them, I had already told both of them that I am now going to be without a house so are you okay with me moving in? They said yes then. Now uncle felt very bad so he shifted me to his mother-in-law’s house in Juhu which had been shut for 20 years. There were cobwebs in the house, it looked rusty. I went there and I cleaned that house with a small baby. But soon, I was asked to leave that house as well".

At that point, Neena was without a place to live. So, she approached the builder to whom she had already made payments and explained her desperate situation. She asked him to refund her money so that she could purchase a house that was immediately available. The actor shared that he gave her the money back, and “didn’t even deduct a penny”.

Following that, Neena bought a house in Aram Nagar and moved in with her daughter Masaba.

A peek into Neena’s personal life

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. Later, in 1989 Neena welcomed Masaba Gupta whom she raised as a single mother after Vivian who was married at that time, refused to leave his wife for Neena. In 2008, Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony.