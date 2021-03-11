Neena Gupta goes for coronavirus vaccine, yells 'mummy' as she gets the shot. Watch video
- Neena Gupta reminded fans of their attachment with their moms as she yelled 'mummy' while getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai. Check out the video here.
Actor Neena Gupta is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated under the central government's vaccination drive to fight coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a video of herself getting the shot, Neena revealed that she could not restrain herself from yelling "mummy!" as she got the shot.
Wearing a mask and dressed in black, Neena said in the video, "Lag rahi hai vaccine, bahut darr lag raha hai par lagwane aayi hu (Getting the vaccine, I am very scared but I still came here)." As the needle pierced in her arm, Neena yelled, "mummy" and was asked to hold on, she again said, "mummy" softly as it went in deeper. When the medicine was administered, the actor declared, "Done, done."
Sharing the video, Neena wrote, "Lag gaya ji teeka (got the vaccine). Thank you @hindujahospital." Her co-star from many films, Gajraj Rao, appreciated her for getting it done. "Aapne bhi teeka lagwa liya ... wah (so you got the vaccine, that's great)," he wrote.
Fans were quick to mention how we always remember our mom when in pain, no matter how old we are. "Hehehe mummyyyyy. Hum kitne bhi bade ho jaaye lekin jab jab hume koi takleef hoti hai to mummy hamesha yaad aati hai aur unka hi naam aata hai zaban par (We may grow up, but whenever we are in pain, we always remember our mothers)," wrote one. Another fan wrote, "Sweetest expression on getting injection ma'am."
Neena was last seen in Netflix's Masaba Masaba. Next in the line up, she has Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.
Also read: Adhyayan Suman's girlfriend Maera Mishra confirms break up
Neena also has a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, in the pipeline. Her Netflix film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, Sardar Ka Grandson was also recently announced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox