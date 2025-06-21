'Gaon vale roles hi milte hai’: Neena Gupta rues not getting to show off her bold fashion on screen

Recently, when Neena Gupta celebrated her 66th birthday at the trailer launch event of Metro...In Dino, the actor faced criticism on social media for her biscuit bra outfit. In a recent interview with Times Now, Neena spoke about her love for styling and revealed that she enjoys dressing up at home and clicking photos to show off her fashion choices. (Also Read: Neena Gupta on getting National Film Award for Uunchai: I would like to dedicate it to myself) Neena Gupta reveals she likes dressing up and styling herself.

Neena Gupta on her fondness for clothes and jewellery

Neena revealed that she does her own styling and added, "I am very fond of my clothes and jewelry. Ab jo mujhe role milte hai vo toh gav vale roles hi milte hai toh mai apne kapde kaha pehnu. Yaha toh mujhe aise (simple) pehnne padte hai, toh kaha dikhau. I get up in the morning and I do styling. Mere room me jaha kapde hai mai vaha jaati hu, styling karke, photo kheech ke rakhti hu. And I enjoy that. (I’m very fond of my clothes and jewelry. But the roles I get are mostly village-girl characters, so where do I even wear my outfits? Here, I have to dress simply for the role, so there’s nowhere to show them off. I wake up in the morning, go to where my clothes are, style myself, take pictures, and save them).”

Neena Gupta has often made headlines for her bold and stylish outfit choices, from chic bodycon dresses to effortlessly pulling off shorts and crop tops. While she has occasionally faced trolling for wearing such outfits at her age, her fans have consistently come to her defence, praising her for confidently embracing her style and refusing to conform to societal expectations.

Neena Gupta upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Neena is set to entertain audiences with her upcoming projects. She will be reprising her role as Manju Devi Dubey, the Pradhan, in the fourth season of Panchayat. The show also stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Durgesh Kumar, among others in key roles. The new season is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24.

She also has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino in the pipeline. The romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Basu's Life in a... Metro. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Jalak Thakker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher, and is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 4.