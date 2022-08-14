Neena Gupta says she's still losing roles to actors who used to be big years ago: 'They have replaced me'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has said in her new interview that she started getting work after her 2018 film Badhaai Ho. Neena also said that even though she is getting to do different kind of projects but she is still losing some roles to the actors who were more famous than her years ago. Also Read: Neena Gupta reveals she wore house help’s suit for Badhaai Ho audition. Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction

In 2017, Neena shared a picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking for good parts to play.” Several Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra lauded Neena's move.

In a new interview with Etimes, Neena has said, “I did not get work because of my Insta posts, I got it because of Badhaai Ho. That film changed the course for me. I was recognised as a good actor and that got me more work and respect. It’s unbelievable at times to see such good work coming to me now."

She added, “They are offering and accepting me in varied roles. Having said that, even today, some filmmakers prefer to take a yesteryear heroine instead of me in a role, just like it was back in the day because she was more known in her younger days. It has happened — that I was offered a role and then I came to know that they have replaced me with another actress who was a bigger name in her heydays.”

Neena Gupta made her acting debut with Saath Saath in the year 1982. She later acted in films such as Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda. Neena also bagged several international projects such as, The Deceivers, In Custody, and Cotton Mary, as well as popular TV shows like Mirza Ghalib and Saans.

Neena was last seen in Netflix's show Masaba Masaba 2, in which her daughter Masaba Gupta plays lead role. She will be seen next in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and will also star actor Rashmika Mandanna.

