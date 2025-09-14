Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound clinches second runner-up spot for International People’s Choice Award at TIFF

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 09:16 pm IST

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is set to release in India on September 26.

India shone bright at TIFF this year! Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which was screened at the 50th edition of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, got a standing ovation after the premiere. On Sunday, the festival announced that Homebound was in the second-runner-up spot for the International People’s Choice Award. (Also read: Homebound release date announced: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's film will hit theatres on this date)

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa star in Homebound.
Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa star in Homebound.

Homebound at TIFF

The announcement was made on the official website of the festival. The International People's Choice award was won by South Korean satirical black comedy thriller No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook. The first runner-up went to Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value.

Meanwhile, a separate category, the main People's Choice Award, went to Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. This is Zhao's second win in the category; she had previously won it for Nomadland (2020).

The first runner-up was Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro. The second runner-up was Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery by Rian Johnson.

Apart from Homebound, Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Jitank Singh Gurjar's Vimukt/In Search of The Sky, and Bikas Ranjan Mishra's show Baayan- starring Huma Qureshi, were the other Indian titles at TIFF.

About Homebound

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year, in the Un Certain Regard section. Homebound revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese is the executive producer for this film.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound clinches second runner-up spot for International People’s Choice Award at TIFF
