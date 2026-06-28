Neeraj Ghaywan says graphic violence in Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein is plain ugly: ‘I got triggered’

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan believes violence on screen should be portrayed with responsibility rather than for shock value. Speaking about the impact of graphic depictions in films, the Masaan director argued that filmmakers can make audiences feel the weight of violence without explicitly showing it. In a conversation with Yuvaa, Neeraj also criticised the portrayal of an apparent acid attack sequence in the trailer of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, calling it "plain ugly".

Neeraj Ghaywan criticises the violence in Tere Ishk Mein

Neeraj Ghaywan slams the depiction of violence in Tere Ishk Mein.

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Neeraj spoke about how violence should be portrayed on screen and said, "People say, ‘Unless you show violence, how will you talk about violence?’ Yeah, that is true. But there are ways to show and make you feel the violence. An example would be a woman who is slapped continuously for some time. If I show this person getting beaten constantly, you’re going to trigger so many women who’ve gone through that. Not just women, people who’ve gone through that."

He added, "You know, recently there was a film, Tere Ishk Mein, and I saw its trailer. There is a scene where he (Dhanush) is carrying that bottle to a wedding, and he is almost about to throw it like acid at the girl (Kriti). It must be so triggering for so many people. I got triggered myself watching it. It is not even smart, I’m sorry. It’s just plain ugly to put that in, just because toxicity is ‘cool’ these days. I feel the portrayal of violence is about who you are triggering, what you’re trying to say, and there are smarter ways to do these things."

About Tere Ishk Mein

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Aanand L. Rai from a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she is conducting PhD research. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Aanand L. Rai from a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she is conducting PhD research. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike but still managed to collect ₹161 crore worldwide at the box office against a reported budget of ₹85 crore. About Neeraj Ghaywan's recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike but still managed to collect ₹161 crore worldwide at the box office against a reported budget of ₹85 crore. About Neeraj Ghaywan's recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most recently, Neeraj wrote and directed Homebound. The 2025 film, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, explores the lives of childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan) and Chandan (Vishal) as they attempt to clear the Indian Police Service examination. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa and Chandan K. Anand. The film received widespread critical acclaim and was selected as India's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most recently, Neeraj wrote and directed Homebound. The 2025 film, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, explores the lives of childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan) and Chandan (Vishal) as they attempt to clear the Indian Police Service examination. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa and Chandan K. Anand. The film received widespread critical acclaim and was selected as India's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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