Neetu Kapoor and her family share pictures as countdown to Riddhima's birthday celebration begins, see here

Actor Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family including husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara are reportedly in Udaipur to ring in Riddhima's birthday on September 15.

All four of them took to their respective Instagram pages to share pictures in the run-up to the celebrations. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of all of them and wrote: "Celebrations begin." The picture showed Neetu, Riddhima and Bharat seated on a sofa by a table while Samara stood next to her grandmother.

Neetu's family picture.

Bharat shared the same picture and wrote: “Birthday countdown.” Riddhima also shared pictures of hers from the airport and a short clip of their aircraft taking off.

A report in a leading daily mentioned that the family jetted off to Udaipur for the birthday celebrations. It mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor will, however, miss the celebrations as he has back-to-back work commitments. The actor was reportedly in Delhi recently shooting for Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor.

The entire family shared pictures.

A couple of days back, Neetu shared pictures from the 69th birth anniversary celebrations of the late actor and her husband Rishi Kapoor. A special cake had been made which featured all the things that were dear to Rishi including Whiskey, mutton curry, incense sticks, Twitter and a cassette with songs from his films. The party had been attended by Rishi's older brother Randhir and friends of Rishi and Neetu including host-director Rumi Jafry, Shatrughan Sinha, directors David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail.

Last year, on Riddhima's birthday, Neetu had wished her daughter and written how her daughter had stood by her after Rishi's death. She had written: “In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness.”