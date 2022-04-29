Neetu Kapoor breaks down remembering late Rishi Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors: 'Roz koi unki yaad dila deta hai'

On an upcoming episode of reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, the show’s judge actor Neetu Kapoor will be seen getting emotional and in tears as she remembers her late husband actor Rishi Kapoor. After a contestant’s grandmother recounts her old connection with Rishi, Neetu is seen breaking down and remembering her husband fondly. Rishi died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. Also read: Neetu Kapoor says she worked with Rishi Kapoor in some films as a favour: 'He would say do it...I was like a chamchi'

Neetu and Rishi married in 1980 and had two kids--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi, one of the most successful Indian actors of his generation, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to New York for treatment. After a long battle with the illness, he died in April 2020, at the age of 67.

In a video from the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, a contestant’s grandmother recounts to Neetu her family’s connection with Rishi. She says, “My husband met Rishi ji in 1974 and he would always talk about him. Rishi ji always supported my husband and I would want to sing a few lines in his memory.” As she then goes on to sing Reshma’s popular ballad Lambi Judaai, Neetu is seen getting emotional and choking up.

Soon, Neetu goes back from the stage to the judge’s chair and talks about how so many people share stories with Rishi that she always feels connected with him. She says, “Rishi ji is not here but I meet someone every day and every day, someone reminds me of him. Everybody has some or the other story with him. Somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me.”

Neetu is making her comeback to the screen as the judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, a children’s dance-based reality show. The upcoming episode will feature a tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu will also be soon seen on screen for the first time in almost a decade. She is starring in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Neetu was last on screen in the 2013 film Besharam, where she co-starred with Rishi and Ranbir.

