Neetu Kapoor says she worked with Rishi Kapoor in some films as a favour: 'He would say do it...I was like a chamchi'

Actor Neetu Kapoor has recalled working with her late husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor saying that she did several movies with him because he asked her to. In a new interview, Neetu said that she didn't do the films of her own will. Neetu added that she was doing it as a ‘favour' to Rishi Kapoor and also to make him happy. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor says she could complain about Rishi Kapoor to his mom, hopes for same bond with Alia Bhatt)

Neetu and Rishi worked in many films together such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, and Amar Akbar and Anthony among others. In the recent past, they worked in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam (2013). Neetu will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Neetu said, "Today, my heart is saying, I want to work. I want to be busy, don't want to be alone, and think about the past. I want to be mentally occupied, travel, shoot, and do TV shows. I don't want to sit at home. There were films that I did with my husband and I was like a chamchi (sycophant), he would say come and do it. Apni will se kuch nahi kiya (I did not do it off my own will). Jug Jugg Jeeyo is my will. I was doing (all that) trying to make my husband happy. Like, one shot in Love Aaj Kal, then with Do Dooni Chaar some actress didn’t want to be a mother of two older children, I don’t have those hang-ups. They requested and I did it. So, I was doing him a favour, not that I wanted to do."

Speaking about the current projects, she said, "It has been a ride for me, for the whole family. There is so much support for each other. We are keeping ourselves busy. My kids told me don’t sit at home, get busy. I don’t want to sit and think, and be sad. I want to be busy with work, meet people. Earlier, it was all about my husband and kids." She also added, "All these years, I was receiving loads of offers. I didn’t feel like doing it because my world was busy, occupied, now my world is empty. I want to be busy. So, I am inviting work into my life.”

Neetu, one of the biggest stars of the 1970s and 1980s, bid adieu to acting at the age of 21 soon after her marriage to Rishi in 1980. She made some appearances in contemporary films but decided to return to work full-time a year after Rishi's death in 2020.

She is gearing up for the release of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeyo, also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. It will mark Neetu's first appearance on the big screen after seven years. She was last seen in Besharam opposite Rishi and their son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu will also be a part of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, where she will feature as a judge. With Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi also on the jury panel, Dance Deewane Juniors will premiere on Colors TV channel on April 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON