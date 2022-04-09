Neetu Kapoor says she could complain about Rishi Kapoor to his mom, hopes for same bond with Alia Bhatt

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has spoken about her late mother-in-law, Krishna Raj. Neetu has revealed that she used to share the friendliest bond with her and could even complain about her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, to her. Neetu is soon going to become mother-in-law to Alia Bhatt and hopes their bond is also similarly friendly. (Also read: Rahul Bhatt confirms Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, jokes 'I will be there as a bouncer')

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to get married on April 14. While the couple or parents have not confirmed the wedding date, Alia's uncle and half-brother have spilled the beans.

In a new interview with The Times of India, Neetu spoke about her own mother-in-law, Krishna Raj. She added that she hopes her bond with Alia is the same. "I hope I do when they get married and I want to. My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it. We were friends and spoke about everything under the sun. In fact, I would complain about my husband to her (laughs). We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing,” she said.

Neetu remained tight-lipped about the wedding date. “I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different. I don’t know about the big day myself, as both are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi (Don't know when they'll do it). But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye (I hope it happens soon) because I love them both. Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar.”

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost five years now. They made the relationship official in May 2018 after they appeared together for Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

