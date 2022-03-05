Neetu Kapoor dances with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra, fans love her vibe and energy. Watch

Actor Neetu Kapoor recently attended a get-together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's place. Now, a video posted by the designer shows the veteran actor dancing along with him, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and some other guests at the party. The video of Neetu confidently dancing to the music has fans and celebs impressed with many complimenting her vibe. (Also read: Neetu says Alia ‘hits the ball out of the park' in Gangubai Kathiawadi. See post)

Manish shared the video on Instagram Reels on Friday night. It showed him along with Neetu and Riddhima dancing to the groovy beats before they are joined by the other guests as well. The short video was liked by many Bollywood celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, and Dia Mirza. Riddhima herself commented with heart emojis in the comment sections.

Fans reserved special praise for Neetu. A person commented, "Neetu is the best here." Another fan wrote, "Love the vibe. Neetu is fab!" Many others tagged Neetu in the comments and added fire or heart emojis next to her name. Many were amazed by her energy at the age of 63.

Recently, Neetu had taken to social media, appreciating Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia is dating Neetu's son actor Ranbir Kapoor and the two are set to appear together in Brahmastra. Sharing a still of Alia from the film, Neetu wrote, “Watch how @aliabhatt hits the ball out of the park.”

Neetu will be making her comeback to acting after a nine-year gap this year with the multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta film has been described as a comedy-drama and also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

