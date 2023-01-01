Neetu Kapoor twins in black with daughter Riddhima Kapoor, enjoys new year bash with granddaughter Samara. See pics

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos from her New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday. She partied with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni in Dubai. She colour-coordinated with her daughter Riddhima in black outfits as they shared happy pictures from the party. Riddhima also shared a solo picture with her mother, calling her ‘my lifeline’. (Also read: Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal twin in black as they ring in new year with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor. See pic)

Taking to Instagram Reels, Neetu shared a video from New Year's Eve. She wore a black top with glittery pants and a pair of black shoes. Her daughter Riddhima opted for black leather co-ords for the party. Riddhima and Neetu held Bharat Sahni's hands and walked inside the venue. Riddhima's husband Bharat wore white coat with black pants.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy magical 2023 (flower and double pink heart emojis). @anantardowntowndubai." Reacting to the post, one of Neetu's fans wrote, “Happy new year my dearest @neetu54 ma'am.” Another fan commented, “Happy and fun, all around you looks as bright as the sun, and bring joy and laughter.” Other fan wrote, “New year video! Love the video!!” “Wow, looking gorgeous ma'am, happy new year to everyone," wrote another person. “Loved the way Neetu ji celebrating with Bharat Sahni ji,” added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the Reel.

Neetu Kapoor shares pictures from new year eve's party in Dubai via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu posted a selfie featuring Riddhima, Soumya Khurana and Manav Gangwani. She also shared a happy group picture from the party. Her granddaughter wore black leather jacket with red top. She accessorised her look with blue jeans and black shoes. Riddhima shared an adorable picture with Neetu and wrote, “My lifeline (white heart emoji)."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares pictures from New year bash via Instagram Stories.

Riddhima is late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu's elder daughter. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is her younger brother. In a Times Of India interview, Riddhima had said that she would've probably been a yoga instructor or perhaps even a chef, had she not become a jewellery designer and said, “Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)? When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married.” Riddhima married Bharat in 2006 after dating him for a few years. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Samara.

Neetu was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. She will play actor Sunny Kaushal's mother in the upcoming film Letters To Mr Khanna this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON