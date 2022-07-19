Fan says Farah Khan is like coriander in every dish she hangs out with Neetu Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor. See pic

Neetu Kapoor recently had a get-together with her circle of friends. She was joined by filmmaker Farah Khan, Sunita Kapoor (wife of actor Anil Kapoor), Lali Dhawan (wife of filmmaker David Dhawan) and others Monday evening. Fan of Farah Khan commented on how she is friends with almost everyone in Bollywood. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor corrects mom Neetu Kapoor as she falters while saying his Shamshera dialogue. Watch

Sharing a picture from the reunion on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “When conversation are unfiltered unguarded it’s a perfect evening #mytribemyvibe #friends #love#laughter.” It shows Neetu in a track suit, sitting on the couch with Farah, Sunita and others.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from a get-together on Instagram.

Commenting on how Farah is friends with almost everyone in Bollywood, a fan wrote in the comments section, “Farah Khan is like coriander in every dish, she fits in every age group.”

Farah is best friends with fellow filmmaker Karan Johar and hangs out with many others. The two share funny videos of each other on Instagram. In May, Farah went on a dinner outing with Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa and Aditi Rao Hydari. They had a blast while breaking plates as is tradition at a Mumbai restaurant. In April, Farah joined Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan for a 'fabulous lunch'. In March, Farah was hanging out with filmmaker Punit Malhotra and even made him give her a foot massage.

Not to mention, Farah is also very close with Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their kids Suhana and Aryan Khan.

Neetu recently made her acting comeback with Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo. She starred opposite Anil Kapoor in the film which also had Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the star cast. The film has collected around ₹83 crore so far. Neetu was also a judge on dance reality show, Dance Deewane, which had its finale this Sunday.

