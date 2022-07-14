Ranbir Kapoor corrects mom Neetu Kapoor as she falters while saying his Shamshera dialogue. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor had to correct his mother Neetu Kapoor when she tried to say one of his dialogues from the upcoming film Shamshera, but faltered. Papparazzi spotted Ranbir and Neetu as they headed towards the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu is a judge on the dance reality show, while Ranbir appeared on the show to promote his film. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, asks paps if they are happy now)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Neetu hugged and kissed Ranbir as she got out of her car and met him. When the paparazzi urged her to say a dialogue from Ranbir's Shamshera, she obliged them. As she started saying her dialogue, she jumbled up the words, and Ranbir had to intervene and correct her.

Neetu said in the video, “Dharm se dacait, karm se…,” and Ranbir interrupted her to add, “Kuch bhi? Karam se. Dharam se kaise hoga (It will be by actions, how can it be by religion)?” She tried again with the correct words, before finally exiting the frame.

Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Karan Malhotra's Shamshera that features him in a double role. The film is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a warrior tribe that is enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general (Sanjay Dutt). Ranbir plays the main protagonist, who leads his tribe against Shuddh Singh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22. Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra slated for release in September. He features alongside his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, in the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Neetu recently made her comeback to films with Dharma Production's JugJugg Jeeyo. She appeared in a film after nine years. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani play lead roles in the film along with Neetu. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Tisca Chopra and Varun Sood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON