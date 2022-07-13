Ranbir Kapoor kisses and hugs Neetu Kapoor as she returns from London, she asks paparazzi: 'Khush?'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother-actor Neetu Kapoor hugged and kissed each other as they met on Wednesday. The duo was seen meeting for the first time after her recent return from London. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video in which Neetu exited her car smiling and greeting people. The mother-son duo was seen on the sets of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Dad told me never to do a film that needs me to wear a dhoti’)

After hugging Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir was about to walk away but she pulled him towards her. She then asked the paparazzi, "Khush (Happy)?" As Ranbir smiled, Neetu posed for pictures with her son. Ranbir will appear on the show in which Neetu is one of the judges.

For the episode, Neetu wore a black and green saree and accessorised with jewellery. Ranbir opted for an all-black ensemble. Apart from Neetu, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji are the two other judges of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Ranbir will appear on the show ahead of the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. In the film, Ranbir will be seen essaying a double role. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this movie has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22.

Shamshera is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. The story is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay). Ranbir is pitted against him as the main protagonist, Shamshera.

Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film is ready to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D.

Neetu was recently seen in Dharma Production's JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Tisca Chopra and Varun Sood. The Raj Mehta directorial earned over ₹100 crore worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON