Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Dad told me never to do a film that needs me to wear a dhoti’

Ranbir Kapoor has said that his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor had asked him to avoid period films as they do not work. He had suggested Ranbir should stick to commercial films, Ranbir has said in a new interview. (Also read| Shamshera song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor romance on sand)

Ranbir will soon be seen in a double role in his next, Shamshera, which is a period film. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Shamshera is a period action drama that also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Asked why he stayed away from period films throughout his 15-year-long career, Ranbir Kapoor told Prabhat Khabar, “My father had told me ‘never do a film that requires you to wear a dhoti because they never work. Always do commercial films.’ Apart from that, as an actor, you often get typecast. You need to keep experimenting. I have been working for 15 years, and it is essential that I present something new with each role. That is why I agreed for Shamshera, when I was offered the film.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the 1800s and is about a dacoit tribe fighting for their independence from the British. Ranbir essays the role of father-son who lead the tribe while Sanjay Dutt plays a corrupt cop, Shuddh Singh. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 22.

Talking about the film Ranbir recently told PTI, "If you start from Ramayan and Mahabharat and come all the way down to Thor - the hero's intention will always remain the same. A hero is someone who you can look up to, somebody you can relate to or who you aspire to be."

Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One lined up for a September release. He plays the role of Shiva opposite Alia Bhatt in the film that also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in important roles. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled film in the pipeline.

