Neetu Kapoor partied with her family members on Saturday.
Neetu Kapoor parties with Riddhima Kapoor, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra: ‘Family that party together stay together’

  • Neetu Kapoor has shared a glimpse of a small party she attended with sister-in-law Rima Jain, daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:40 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor recently partied with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, sister-in-law Rima Jain and few others. She shared two pictures from the get-together on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing one with Riddhima and Rima, Neetu wrote, "Family that party together stay together. About last night." She also shared a picture with Riddhima and Bharat and called the latter, "The handsomest" in the caption.

Neetu shared pictures from the party.
Riddhima also shared more pictures from the party which also had Rima's daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra (wife of Armaan Jain) in attendance.

Riddhima Kapoor shared pictures with Neetu, Anissa and Samara.
Neetu had recently shared a video montage as she posed for the camera in a vibrant Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla salwar-suit which she donned for her appearance on singing reality show, Indian Idol. She captioned it, "Just do whatever makes you happy. each day is a gift so make the best of it."

She also shared some close-up pictures of herself and captioned it, "Stress less and enjoy the best. Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol!!" Alia Bhatt, who is dating Neetu's actor son Ranbir Kapoor, dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section and wrote, "So Prettyyy".

Neetu and her family recently conducted an 11th-month prayer meet for the late Rishi Kapoor. She shared a heartwarming throwback video with her late husband from their last trip to New York and wrote, "Since today is Rishiji's 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."

The video showed Neetu and Rishi enjoying an evening out in New York. At one point, while Neetu records the clip, Rishi says, "Usko dikhao na, show this. What are showing me?" he also sings along. Though it is not clear what it is that Rishi wanted Neetu to show but what is evident is that both were having a good time. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with Neetu by his side.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will make her acting comeback with Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jug Jiyo. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

