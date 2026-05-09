Neetu Kapoor recalls being on cold wars with Rishi Kapoor for months after arguments: 'He wouldn't listen to me'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor recently opened up about the dynamics of her marriage with late actor Rishi Kapoor, sharing how their relationship was filled with strong emotions, stubbornness, and long periods of silence after arguments. Speaking candidly about their bond, Neetu recalled how disagreements between them often turned into “cold wars” that sometimes lasted for months before either of them finally gave in.

Neetu Kapoor recalls fights with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor recalled how she and Rishi Kapoor would have a cold war for months.

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In a podcast conversation with Soha Ali Khan, Neetu spoke about how difficult it was to express herself during arguments with Rishi because of his dominant personality. She revealed that instead of confronting him repeatedly, she would completely stop talking to him until he approached her first.

She said, “I used to fight with him for months. My husband was very strong-minded. Whenever we had a fight, I couldn't put myself across to him because he wouldn't listen to me. So I would go on this cold war with him, and it could go for a month or six months. I wouldn't bend till the time he asked me okay what's your problem?”

Neetu further shared that these long silences eventually became a running joke within the Kapoor family. She recalled how even her mother-in-law would tease her, saying that she and Rishi were “married only for half the time” because they spent the remaining months not speaking to each other.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about how Rishi would eventually try to make peace, Neetu added, “He would message kids, spoken to mom? Is she okay? What's happening? And then he would come to me accha kya problem hai bata yaar (tell me what's the problem). Then he would do anything I would say. Go on a diet, lose 5-10 kgs, start exercising, he would do everything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about how Rishi would eventually try to make peace, Neetu added, “He would message kids, spoken to mom? Is she okay? What's happening? And then he would come to me accha kya problem hai bata yaar (tell me what's the problem). Then he would do anything I would say. Go on a diet, lose 5-10 kgs, start exercising, he would do everything.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the same conversation, Neetu admitted that she was often intimidated by Rishi Kapoor in the early years of their relationship. She said he introduced her to a completely different world and recalled how deeply affected she would get whenever one of his films failed, because she could not bear to see him upset. About Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the same conversation, Neetu admitted that she was often intimidated by Rishi Kapoor in the early years of their relationship. She said he introduced her to a completely different world and recalled how deeply affected she would get whenever one of his films failed, because she could not bear to see him upset. About Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor married in 1980 and became one of Hindi cinema’s most loved couples. Together, they starred in several successful films including Khel Khel Mein and Amar Akbar Anthony. They are parents to actor Ranbir Kapoor and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling leukaemia. His final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was released posthumously. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is currently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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