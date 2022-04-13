Neetu Kapoor recalls engagement with Rishi Kapoor, fans guess if Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting engaged today

Neetu Kapoor continues to remain tight-lipped on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding this month. Earlier, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt had revealed that the mehendi ceremony of the couple will be held on April 13. Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt has claimed that the wedding will take place before April 20. Amid all such speculations, Neetu has now shared a fond memory of her engagement with late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor on April 13, 1979. Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrives in Mumbai; avoids questions on brother Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt. Watch

Sharing a black and white picture from their engagement, Neetu wrote, "Fond memories of baisakhi day (heart eyes emoji) as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979." The picture shows Rishi in a suit with a garland around his neck and a piece of cloth with sweets kept on his lap. He is seen putting a ring on Neetu's finger as her hair hides her face. Some family members are also seen sitting behind them.

Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor dropped a few heart emoticons in reaction to the post. A fan commented, “So sweet memories but really miss you Chintu ji.” Another called it a “nostalgic” moment. A fan guessed that Alia and Ranbir might also be getting engaged on the same day and wrote, “And today Ranbir and @aliaabhatt will get engaged. Congratulations Neetuji.”

Tight security has been seen at Ranbir's residence Vastu which is said to be the venue for the wedding. It has been decked up with lights and flowers for the big day.

Alis' half-brother Rahul told Hindustan Times on Tuesday, “Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven’t mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can’t tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April."

