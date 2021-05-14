Neetu Kapoor revisits her and Rishi Kapoor's iconic song Parda Hai Parda on Eid, Anil Kapoor is all praise

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo collage of her and Rishi Kapoor from the song Parda Hai Parda to wish fans on Eid. The song, a qawwali, featured in the movie Amar Akbar Anthony, released in 1977. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi, and Parveen Babi in the lead.

Sharing the photo collage on Instagram, Neetu said, "Eid Mubarak Chaand Mubarak love and hugs ( EID ul FITAR )." Neetu's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor took to the comments section to praise Rishi and the Manmohan Desai-directed movie. "Rishi kapoor , kamal dance master and Manmohan desai at their best," he said.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan also commented on the post. "Eid Mubarak," she said. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis. Several fans also wished the actor on the occasion.

Over the past few weeks, Neetu has been revisiting her old projects. A few days ago, she shared a clip from her 1968 movie Do Kaliyaan. She was a child artist in the movie and played the role of twin sisters. A young Neetu is seen singing Murga Murgi Pyar Se Dekhe as tears rolled down her face. She captioned the post, "#dokaliyan thopoed (applied) a lot of make up though."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor reports and blocks a troll asking how much she was paid for her Eid post: 'So satisfying'

Neetu recently opened up about motherhood. The actor, in an interview with Filmfare, looked back at the time Riddhima and Ranbir were children. She said she was an obsessive mother. "I was an obsessed mother. I was so obsessed that I forgot the world for the first maybe 10 years. My friends left me, they thought I have become very boring. I had to drop them to school, pick them up… I was that crazy. I had to be home when they were there so I just didn’t meet anyone," she said.