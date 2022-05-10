Neha Dhupia wanted fancy outfit for friend's wedding after Guriq's birth, A-list designers said: 'Have nothing for you'

Actor Neha Dhupia revealed that after the birth of her second child, son Guriq, she wanted to attend her friend's wedding in fancy clothes but 'wasn't fitting into anything'. In a new interview, she called out the 'double standards' as famous designers whom she thought to be her friends turned her down. (Also Read | On wedding Anniversary, Angad Bedi tells Neha Dhupia to do less ‘kharcha', says they had no money four years ago)

Neha and her husband, actor Angad Bedi welcomed their son Guriq in October last year. They also have a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In December, Neha and Angad attended the wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in the presence of close friends and family.

In an interview with Filmfare, Neha spoke about her pregnancies, "The first time around, I did go through postpartum depression that lasted 8 months. The second time around, I bounced back much faster because I knew what I was going through. And nobody else is here to decide. I had so many designers who were so nice and they were making clothes for me."

She also said, "Soon after I gave birth, I went to a friend's wedding and I wanted to wear fancy clothes and I wasn't fitting into anything and I don't know why I'm telling you this information, but I had so many A-list designers who I had thought were friends of mine who just turned me down saying, 'listen we have nothing for you'. The double standards exist everywhere. But I'm okay man, it's a part of the game. If that's how they want to treat people, that's how they want to do it, it's fine."

In January this year, Neha shared pictures on Instagram from Katrina and Vicky's wedding festivities. She wrote, "#throwback … #baraati s be like… for the love of #Vicky and #katrina … @storiesbyjosephradhik." In another post, Neha sat at a table for her meal in a cream coloured ethnic wear. She captioned her post, "#throwback … to my favourites… band baaja and Bircher museli … #ootd @rohitbalofficial @amrapalijewels @aasthasharma @iammanisha.

"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON