Neil Nitin Mukesh on how he reached uninvited on stage for ‘30 seconds of fame’

  • Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared an interesting story from his childhood when he reached the stage just to be seen, where his sister was getting an award. 
Published on Oct 15, 2021 03:37 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared a sweet childhood memory along with an unseen throwback picture from his school days. The actor has talked about how he reached on stage uninvited, during an award ceremony. 

The cute picture shows Neil, dressed as a postman, receiving a chocolate from a teacher during an award ceremony. Sharing the story behind the picture, Neil wrote, “Throw back to a moment when I ran up on to the stage after I saw my elder sister @nehas291 getting a certificate for excellent grades in school. The attention seeker that I was wanted my 30 seconds of fame too. the teacher gave me a chocolate to encourage me. Ps: I’m dressed like a postman because I had just finished preforming In a school play. I was 3 years old back then. #throwbackthursday #postman #backtoschool.” +

An Instagram user, probably known to him, commented, “How can we forget this.. and after this Neh n me were eating chutney sandwiches which you grabbed too.” 

Many pointed out that his three-year-old daughter Nurvi is a splitting image of the actor as seen in the picture. One fan commented, “Omg your cute little Nurvi looks just like you.” This is too cute." Another wrote, “Looking exactly like Nurvi! She got her dada's looks!”

Neil's last big budget film was Saaho, starring Prabhas. He made his digital debut with Bypass Road on Netflix. He is open to working on OTT platforms but only if he gets to play the lead. He had told Spotboye in an interview, “Offers are galore but I don’t want to compromise on quality. I don’t want to do work just for the heck of it. I am open to doing web shows, but they have to be up to the standards, with me as the central lead as I won’t compromise on those things. If the content is direct-to-OTT, it has to be all the better.”

 

