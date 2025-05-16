Neil Nitin Mukesh says 'everyone doubted me' during film debut: 'Never thought anyone would give me work' | Interview

It was in 2007 that Neil Nitin Mukesh entered the film industry with Johnny Gaddaar, a rather unconventional pulp thriller. Eighteen years later, the actor has another first - his OTT debut with the JioHotstar show Hai Junoon. As the show releases, Neil sits down with HT to talk about his two debuts, how streaming works, and more. (Also read: Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was offered to him: ‘Was asked to choose between this and Johnny Gaddaar’) Neil Nitin Mukesh plays a musician in his new show, Hai Junoon.

Neil Nitin Mukesh on Hai Junoon

Hai Junoon is a show about a dance group that challenges the hegemony of its college's prestigious singing choir. The Step Up-like series stars Neil as the mentor of the choir, a famous musician named Gagan Ahuja. Talking about what prompted him to take up the show, he says, "During the peak of COVID, I started getting a gazillion offers, but all about guns and roses with thorns. I wanted to find something a clutter-breaker. Just like when I was making my film debut, I chose Johnny Gaddaar because it was different from the norm of love stories back then. I wanted to stand out by choosing something unique. So, when this show came, I was wowed."

Hai Junoon is an ensemble show, with Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Neil, as well as a dozen other younger stars. "I know this show is not just about me," says Neil matter-of-factly, adding, "There are shows that are principally about that one person or central character. I have never chosen stories and characters based on my screen time or whether I am the hero or not. What is my role, what am I doing in it, and whether me being there takes the story forward - these are things I have based my decisions on."

Neil on his Bollywood debut

Neil says he is secure in himself, which is what allows him to choose such roles and projects. Ask him where the security comes from, and he says, 'struggle'. The actor elaborates, "I never thought anybody would give me work. It's not as if I haven't struggled. I came into an industry where my grandfather and father were already household names, so the comparisons are more, and the pressure high. Thankfully, I wanted to become an actor. But still, there was so much weight on my shoulders. Everyone was doubting me."

But Johnny Gaddaar was a big success, both critically and commercially, paving the way for hits like New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Golmaal Again. Now, the actor hopes to carry forward that same form in streaming. "The platform does not matter, to be honest. The story does. Yes, this 20-episode arc allows your character more time. That makes an actor more secure in their work. You know if you are there at the end of 20 episodes, you will get a chance to show what you are."

Hai Junoon is currently streaming on JioHotstar.