JioHotstar shatters viewership records on historic opening weekend as Tata IPL 2025 celebrates 18th edition

JioHotstar registers highest-ever reach for the opening weekend of TATA IPL with 137 crore views. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli after the match.(REUTERS)

TV Viewership Surges with 39% Jump in Average TVR YoY, and 25.3 crore viewers in the first three matches - biggest opening in IPL history.

Cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes across TV and Digital

March 28th 2025; National: In a record-breaking opening weekend, the 18th edition of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed unprecedented viewership across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. With a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes, JioStar Network has set new benchmarks, delivering an unparalleled cricketing experience across TV and digital platforms.

On JioHotstar, digital viewership of the first 3 matches was 40% higher than last season, fueled by a 54% surge in CTV consumption. With 137 crore views, peak concurrency of 3.4 crore, and a staggering 2,186 crore minutes of watch time from just the first 3 matches of IPL 2025, JioHotstar continues to set new benchmarks, capturing the pulse of the nation like never before.

Furthermore, on television, as per BARC data, the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2025 set new records, drawing over 25.3 crore viewers and clocking an unprecedented 2,770 crore minutes of watch time - a 22% surge from last year*. The average TVR for the first three matches was up by 39% compared to the previous season.

Charting the future of Sports, Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports, JioStar said: “The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2025 reaffirms the tournament’s unmatched popularity bolstered significantly by the wide reach of our platforms and our commitment to creating deeper fan connections, in turn redefining how India experiences sports. With cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes, this season has begun on an extraordinary note. As the tournament unfolds, we look forward to continuing to deliver an inclusive, intuitive and interactive IPL experience by serving every fan with a suite of customized viewing options, creating unmissable moments, unforgettable stories, and a truly immersive IPL.”

Speaking further on the record-breaking start to the season, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “IPL 2025 is setting a new benchmark for how India engages with live sports and entertainment at an unmatched scale. The opening weekend showcased the power of innovation in creating richer, more interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with the game like never before. At the same time, our partners are tapping into one of the most engaged audiences ever, driving deeper and more meaningful connections. As we continue to expand IPL’s reach, bringing the game to newer audiences, we move closer to our ambition of lighting up a billion screens and making this season a historic moment in how sports and entertainment are experienced in India.”

For advertisers and audiences alike, the record-breaking viewership underscores TATA IPL’s unparalleled scale, engagement, and impact. With an expanding roster of 30+ marquee brand partners, including My11Circle, Campa Energy, PhonePe, Amazon Prime, SBI, Thums Up, Google Pay, Dream11, Rapido, Parle, Danube, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, Asian Paints, Carat Lane and Arun Ice Cream*, JioStar is the most coveted destination for brands seeking high-impact reach. While linear TV continues to be a powerful platform for advertisers to engage audiences, JioHotstar is redefining the way brands connect with consumers in the digital era through enhanced targeting, personalized ad formats, and deeper audience insights.

A New Era of Immersive Cricket Entertainment

JioStar, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2025, has redefined the viewing experience with an unprecedented, multi-dimensional presentation of the tournament. With 25+ feeds in 12 languages across both Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, powered by over 170 experts, fans are immersed in the game like never before. JioHotstar’s deep integration of interactive features - live chats, polls, predictions, and virtual watch parties—transforms passive viewing into an engaging, community-driven experience. Enhancing this further, the MaxView feature offers an expanded, edge-to-edge display, ensuring fans catch every detail with unparalleled clarity. Anchored by the narrative ‘Yahaan Sab Possible Hai’ and amplified through social media, creators, and immersive on-ground activations, this hyper-personalized approach has set a new industry benchmark, ensuring every fan experiences the IPL in their own unique way.

The 18th season of TATA IPL will see the return of digital-exclusive and popular Hangout feed, featuring quirky match commentary by new-age creators and stand-up comics. Catering to younger audiences and families, an innovative entertainment feed, Motu Patlu Presents Super Funday, ensures that IPL 2025 is a complete entertainment package for all age groups.

In its commitment to enhancing the viewing experience, the network is introducing a second-screen engagement feature, allowing fans to stay connected to every key moment of the game. While watching the action live on TV, viewers who miss a crucial play can simply scan a QR code to instantly access the highlight on JioHotstar, ensuring an uninterrupted and immersive cricket experience.

After delivering an outstanding ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, JioStar’s opening act of TATA IPL 2025 sets the tone for their promise of delivering the biggest IPL ever – one where infinite possibilities come to life.