Neliima Azeem makes starring appearances in Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Women's Day posts. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday dedicated a post to his mother, actor Neliima Azeem and wife Mira Rajput on International Women's Day. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared an old picture of Neliima and Mira as they sat outdoors. In the selfie clicked by Mira, both of them smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Mira Rajput explains how she planned Misha, Zain’s wardrobe for bua Sanah Kapur's wedding)

Sharing the post, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "These two are enough for me to know how much of me and my life is guided supported, and dedicated to and by women. And to see them every day doing their thing, is a thing of beauty in itself. Here’s to every woman. Not just today but every day. You all make this world a much better place. Despite us (ghost emoji)."

Mira also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and Neliima. In the photo, Neliima wore a grey outfit, tied her hair back, and accessorised with earrings. Mira rested her head against Neliima as they both smiled for the picture. She wrote, "Happy Women's Day to my pillar of strength... You get me @neliimaazeem (two hearts emoji) Love you."

Mira too shared a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and Neliima.

Mira also shared a post featuring her mother Bela Rajput and sisters Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani and Priya Rajput Tulshan. She captioned it, "The journey from girl to woman is defined by the women that hold you up and the men that stand by your side. Happy Women’s Day to everyone, because Women make the world work! #happywomensday."

Last year on Women's Day too, Mira had shared a post featuring her mother, sisters, Neliima, and Shahid's step-mother and actor Supriya Pathak among others. She had written, "Women of substance, women of strength, women of perseverance and women of love; You inspire me! I wouldn’t be me, if it wasn’t for you! Hand in hand, and heart to heart, our strength compounds with the strength in each other. It’s the lionesses that keep the ‘pride’ together. Happy Women’s Day to all of you."

Recently, Shahid and Mira along with their children--daughter Misha and son Zain--attended the wedding of his sister, Sanah Kapur. She is the daughter of actor-couple Pankaj Kapur and Supriya. Shahid is the son of Pankaj and Neliima.

Shahid will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. The film will hit the theatres on April 14. Shahid also has several other projects in the pipeline including his upcoming digital debut, a thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He will also be seen in a yet to be titled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON