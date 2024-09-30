New dad Ranveer Singh can't contain excitement during first public appearance after daughter's birth: ‘Baap ban gaya re’

Ranveer Singh is known for being expressive about himself and having a friendly bond with photographers. The actor recently greeted the paps who congratulated him on fatherhood. Ranveer, in his flamboyant style, expressed joy on welcoming his baby girl. (Also read: Ranveer Singh shares his first pic days after welcoming daughter with Deepika Padukone. See post) Ranveer Singh expressed after being congratulated in fatherhood at

Ranveer Singh shares his joy with paps

In the video, Ranveer can be seen posing while dressed in a black suit, paired with matching shoes and white shirt. The actor's bearded and long hair look reminded us of his character Allauddin Khilji from Padmaavat. As the photographers congratulated him, he went towards them and shook hands. Before leaving and waving at them, Ranveer said, ‘Baap ban gaya re ( I am a father now),’ as the paparazzi cheered for him.

A fan commented, “Hahahah how cutely he said baap ban Gaya , he’s sooo happy (blessings, fire and heart emojis).” Another user wrote, “Kuch bhi ho lekin banda mast cool ek dam jo pahenna ka jese marzi rehne ka (Whatever you say about him, he dresses up the way he wants and he is cool about it as he lives by his choice).” Another fan commented, “Dashing Dad (heart-shaped-eye emoji) always favourite.” A fan also wrote, “Congratulations sir (smiling emojis).”

Ranveer-Deepika's parenthood and marriage

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone announced the birth of their baby girl in a joint Instagram post a few weeks ago, which read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer.” The baby was born at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn in titular character. The movie also stars Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and others in crucial roles.