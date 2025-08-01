New mom Kiara Advani cuts ‘wonderful mama’ cake on 34th birthday: My most special one

Actor Kiara Advani celebrated her 34th birthday on July 31, just a few days after welcoming her baby girl. In a heartfelt note, Kiara expressed her gratitude, sharing that she spent the special day surrounded by loved ones – her baby, husband Sidharth Malhotra, and her parents. Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl last month.

Kiara expressed gratitude

Kiara took to Instagram on Friday to extend her heartfelt gratitude to fans and well-wishers for the birthday love, showering thanks on everyone who sent her good wishes on her special day.

The new mom shared a picture of her birthday cake, which featured a beautiful design of a woman cradling her baby. The cake design was a sweet nod to her new chapter in life as a mother, making the celebration even more special. The message on the cake read, "Happy bday Ki. Wonderful mama.'

“My most special Birthday (red heart emoji)... Surrounded by the loves of my life — my baby, my husband, and my parents — with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead,” wrote Kiara.

She added, “Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes (folded hands and yellow heart emoji).”

As a birthday gift to her fans, the first song of her film War 2, which is titled Aavan Jaavan, was released. It featured Kiara along with Hrithik Roshan. Kiara will be seen next in War 2, which also stars Jr NTR. The action thriller will be released in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Sidharth and Kiara enter parenthood

Last month on July 15, Sidharth and Kiara announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the celebrity couple requested the photographers to refrain from taking pictures of their newborn baby.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” read the note which they posted on Instagram. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.