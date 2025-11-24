News of Dharmendra's death inspires tributes from Bollywood colleagues, Karan Johar calls him ‘bonafide legend’

Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday (24 November). The veteran actor was 89. He was at home after recovering from a health scare earlier this month. The veteran actor is survived by his two wives - Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, along with 6 children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Hema Malini. Tributes poured in for Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood.

‘End of an era’

Several Bollywood stars penned heartfelt tributes for Dharmendra on Monday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who worked with him in his last directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, took to his Instagram account and wrote, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry.”

He added, “He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI.”

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram stories to share their tributes, as they posted throwback pictures of the star with red heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to X and wrote, “I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Dharmendra ji, the real He-Man of Indian cinema. I had the privilege of meeting him many times, he was always vibrant & full of humor. His remarkable contributions mark the end of an era in Indian cinema and will be eternally remembered. Om Shanti.”

Some of the most notable works of Dharmendra include Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. He was one of the rare actors to transition successfully as a character artiste, working in supporting roles in films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Johnny Gaddaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

His final film is Ikkis, which will be released next month.