Nick Jonas gets a makeover before new shoot, leaves Priyanka Chopra smitten

Nick Jonas, after getting a haircut, shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from his recent shoot for the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, left a compliment on one of the posts.

In the first photo, Nick Jonas was seen posing on a couch, looking away from the camera. He wore a black muscle tee with black pants. “Shooting something… #rememberthistour @chasefoster @jonasbrothers,” his caption read. Priyanka Chopra dropped heart-eyes, fire and a ‘wow’ emoji on the post.

Nick Jonas on Instagram Stories.

“Tour content shoot,” Nick captioned a selfie video, which had the text, “Shooting that tour content. Let’s get it,” on it. He also posted a picture of himself playing the drums and wrote, “Can’t wait for tour.”

Excited fans showered love on Nick’s posts. “So excited and can't wait to see you and your brothers back on tour and back on stage,” one commented, expressing his eagerness for the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour. “I’m literally so excited!!! AH,” another wrote. “You are killing me,” a third said, along with a fire emoji.

Nick is currently in New York and visited Priyanka’s restaurant Sona on Sunday night. He took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the menu. More photos from the outing were shared on the eatery’s Instagram page.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. Last month, they celebrated their three-year engagement anniversary with sweet Instagram posts. She shared a picture from the day he proposed, in which she was seen leaning in to kiss him, with their hands entwined together. Her engagement ring was prominently visible. “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” she wrote.

Priyanka is currently shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel in London. Her other upcoming projects include The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling and a Ma Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson.