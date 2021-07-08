Priyanka Chopra drools over husband Nick Jonas in his latest post. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas drooled over husband, singer Nick Jonas' latest post. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video clip for a brand endorsement, giving fans a glimpse of his workout, and taking on a more dapper appearance as he walked next to the swimming pool at their Los Angeles home.

In the video, Nick Jonas is seen working out with a punching bag, wearing black shorts paired with a sleeveless hoodie. He is then seen walking near the pool, dressed in a rust-coloured suit over a printed shirt. Reacting to the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a drooling face emoji in the comments section.





Fans also showered Nick with love. A fan wrote, "Your beauty kills me." Another said, "Good Lord, Nicholas. Warn us next time." "I don't know why I pay more attention to Nick than to advertising hahahaha," commented another.

Last month, Nick had shared a similar clip and given glimpses of different areas of their home, including their pool, gym, kitchen, and recording studio. Reacting to the post, Priyanka had written, "So awesome!! Also our house looks amazing! U look amazing too baby."

Priyanka often shares posts with Nick. Earlier this month, in a post marking the US Independence Day, she had treated fans to a picture of the couple. On Instagram Stories, she had dropped a throwback picture of herself celebrating the US Independence Day with Nick. She had captioned it, "Happy 4th of July1 #throwback" and "My firework @nickjonas".

Also Read | Jaideep Ahlawat says Karan Johar 'knows what he's doing', is emotional about showing a 'dream world'

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline including the spy series Citadel, Text for You, and Matrix 4. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.