Nick Jonas told Priyanka Chopra ‘it feels like home’ at their roka, impressed her aunties with his dholak playing skills
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018, blending Hindu and Christian traditions. In a podcast, Priyanka shared her emotional roka ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony that included both Hindu and Christian traditions. In a recent podcast appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Priyanka reminisced about her roka ceremony, recalling how her mother, Madhu Chopra, made it special and how Nick managed to impress her aunties.
Priyanka Chopra talks about her roka ceremony with Nick Jonas
Priyanka spoke about how her mother ensured the ceremony was meaningful. She said, “At our roka, even I didn't know it was going to be such a thing but my mom, daughter's getting married and don't have dad, really wanted to make it special. So we had four pandits (Indian priests) sitting and chanting, I walked down, and my mum had changed the hall downstairs, all the couches were moved, and there was low seating and a havan kund in the middle. The whole feeling was as if I was walking into a new life. It didn't hit me when he put the ring on my finger, but when we walked hand in hand, I was like Oh, things are shifting, this is different. I am choosing my family.”
She added how her aunties were impressed with Nick, saying, “After the ceremony was over, which Nick did perfectly. Much to the joy of my aunties, they were like oh he's saying swaha, oh wow, he can play the Dholak, they loved him. It was great. So we went back upstairs just to change and come back to lunch. He held my hand, and he said, 'I feel like we are on our third or fourth lifetime.' Because in Indian weddings, we walk around the fire seven times, you're making a promise for seven lifetimes. And when he said that to me, I thought about it for a second and I asked, 'Why did you say that?' He said, 'Because it's so familiar, it feels like home, but I want to experience so much of it together.' I mean, how are you not gonna marry that man?”
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story
Priyanka and Nick’s love story began in 2016 when Nick first slipped into her DMs on social media. After a few public appearances together, including the Met Gala in 2017, the couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot the same year in Jodhpur in a grand ceremony featuring both Hindu and Christian traditions.
They embraced parenthood in 2022 when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. The couple remain one of the most loved and talked-about celebrity pairs, with their affection for one another continuing to leave fans gushing.
