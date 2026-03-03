Priyanka Chopra says her dad too would have chosen Nick Jonas as her life partner: ‘Wish he'd met my husband, daughter’
Priyanka Chopra discussed how her father would have approved of Nick Jonas as her life partner and revealed the qualities he would have liked in Nick.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has often spoken about how close she was to her father. The actor deeply felt his absence at her wedding, as he passed away in 2013 after battling cancer for several years. In a recent podcast appearance, Priyanka shared that she believes her father would have chosen Nick Jonas as her life partner if he had the chance.
Priyanka Chopra says her father would have chosen Nick Jonas as her life partner
In a conversation with Mythical Kitchen, Priyanka reflected on whether Nick would have got along well with her father. She said, “Nick is exactly the kind of person my dad would have picked for me if he had a choice. You know, someone who’s a musician. My dad’s first love was music. He loved music. And I do really feel that my husband is a prodigy. I think he’s, for those who know him as a singer, songwriter or as a writer, who have seen him in the studio, it’s wild to see.”
She added, “Whenever I want to be re-inspired, I go to the studio to watch Nick work because he’s in the zone and he creates from ideas and inspiration, and he puts things together so beautifully. So that is one thing my dad would have loved about Nick. But more than anything, Nick is a very wise soul. I think he would have wanted someone like that for me because that ain’t me, I am not wise. The balance you need, the yin to your yang. That would have been a wish of mine, that my dad would have met my husband and my daughter.”
Priyanka Chopra’s bond with her father
Priyanka’s father, Ashok Chopra, battled cancer for several years before he died in 2013. She was heartbroken by his death, as she shared an exceptionally close bond with him and even has a wrist tattoo dedicated to him. The actor continues to remember him on several occasions.
In 2018, in an interview with Zoom, she revealed how much she missed her father at her wedding to Nick. She said, “I was getting married, and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much, knowing that my mum would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted, and he would keep saying, ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau (When should I get my suit stitched?)’. It was very prevalent in my mind at that time and this definitely helped me heal.”
About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They celebrated their wedding over three days, hosting both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 via surrogacy.
