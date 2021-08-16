Nidhhi Agerwal: People should focus on making films rather than OTT or theatre release

Have OTT platforms emerged as a threat to cinemas? Will they become dominant at some point? These questions are perhaps the most critical for the entertainment industry and actors are naturally conflicted.

Talking about the same, actor Nidhhi Agerwal says, “I just love films, whether they release on OTT or in theatres. If I want to watch a film, I will watch it irrespective of the medium it is available on. We should just focus on people getting into the phase of making films, and seeing how and where will they release later, depending on the situation.”

She feels that a theatrical film is a celebration, as huge crowds go to watch them. Giving the example of one of her own films, the actor explains, “My film with Pawan Kalyan sir, Vakeel Saab, came in theatres and collected humongous figures in the first weekend. It was a celebration for people. Then it released on an OTT, and people still watched it, it garnered high TRPs.”

Agerwal, who turns 27 on August 17, is clearly on a professional high and hence, this is going to be a busy birthday for her. “I am busy shooting, it really keeps me busy pretty much everyday. I am working and I have no complaints. I am very happy,” she tells us.

Admitting that she really like birthdays, she adds, “It feels nice to get calls, messages, gifts, everything from everybody. And more than that, it’s great to get so much love from your fans on your birthday.”

Her wish this year is for the world to be a better place again. “I just want people to be happy and maybe the Covid situation to go away. And for myself to do lots of good work. That’s a lot of wishes,” ends the actor.