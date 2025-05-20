Nimrat Kaur reveals this assumption about her led to fewer work opportunities in films: ‘Many believed that I…’

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur, known for her powerful performances in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like The Lunchbox, Airlift and Sky Force, recently opened up about her concerns regarding limited work opportunities. In an interview with India Today, Nimrat candidly spoke about being worried about not working as often as she would like. (Also Read: Nimrat Kaur on OTT Vs film industry: 'As a female actor I have got more challenging parts on OTT') Nimrat Kaur talks about getting fewer opportunities to work.

The actor revealed that while box office performance is often seen as the main concern in the industry, her personal struggle lies in the inconsistency of work. “I see that there are so many capable and able actors around me who haven’t been employed. But one needs to run the household, rents to pay, families have to be kept up, and bills need to be cleared. This is a profession at the end of the day. When things don’t work, there is nervousness in the market, budgets are curtailed, and projects take longer to roll out. The need of the hour is for stuff to be made and released. When content gets created, it employs so many who have happily and crazily chosen to do this, and not walk on the straight path of a conventional job. So, something not doing well is a secondary worry for me.”

Nimrat Kaur holds herself responsible for fewer work opportunities

Reflecting on how her career choices may have shaped perceptions within the industry, Nimrat said, “I do take responsibility for that. I always thought they knew I was here, but many believed that I was in LA, that I had moved there. I love working abroad, but living in a foreign country is unthinkable for me. They also felt that I wouldn’t want to do certain kinds of films, and I always wondered where these assumptions came from. Fortunately, I have been able to do stuff that suits me, and I feel grateful and lucky nonetheless.”

Nimrat Kaur's recent work

Nimrat is currently enjoying the success of her performance in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, a drama thriller helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Chiranjeevi Bajpai. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the series also stars Amol Parashar and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles and is available to stream on JioCinema (not JioHotstar). She will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.