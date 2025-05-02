Nimrat Kaur on OTT Vs film industry: 'As a female actor I have got more challenging parts on OTT'

Actor Nimrat Kaur is setting the record straight when it comes to OTT platforms giving a tough competition to the film industry. The actor, who will soon be seen in Kull - The Legacy Of The Raisingghs releasing on Jio Hotstar, says that online streaming platforms are an important creative medium which have given her some of her most layered characters in her acting career. Nimrat Kaur will be seen as Indrani in Kull - The Legacy Of The Raisingghs streaming on Jio Hotstar from May 2

‘Opportunities have increased with OTT’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nimrat opens up about her long creative association with online platforms and said, "The thing is we should not look at it as competition because eventually it is a creative medium. We have to see that everybody is employed in a way which is inclusive. As a female actor, I have had the opportunities to play parts in web series that I have never had in movies."

"I started my journey with Ekta Kapoor with The Test Case and from there till now, I have actually been able to explore some of my most cinematically challenging and layered parts on the OTT. I think the opportunities and platform has increased and that is marvellous," Nimrat added.

‘Lunchbox is once in a lifetime gift’

Nimrat wowed the critics and audiences alike with her impeccable performance in Ritesh Batra's Lunch Box (2013) alongside Irrfan Khan. When asked if it is difficult for scripts like Lunchbox to come by often, the actor said, "Lunchbox is a once in a lifetime gift. It is a blessing. But I feel like with OTT and new creative voices coming to the forefront, I feel that there is more we can explore when it comes to content, today. We have got a lot more to choose from."

Nimrat took styling inspiration from Maharani Gayatri Devi for Kull

Nimrat will be seen playing a royal, Indrani Raisingghs, who is part of a dysfunctional family in the thriller in Kull - The Legacy Of The Raisingghs. The actor looks every bit the royalty, taking inspiration from Maharani Gayatri Devi and Indira Devi, Maharani of princely state Cooch Behar of British India. The actor insists it has been one of the most challenging parts she has ever played on screen.

"The secrecy, mystery and drama about a royal family that one never actually have an access to was something very attractive. It is the most challenging role I have played in my life because there are so many twists and turns, and we didn't shoot it chronologically. So it was important for me to stay close to the script every single day and keep a character arc in my mind, understanding where she is coming from and going into," the actor said.

Living in a palace helped Nimrat stay in the zone while playing a royal

The 43-year-old actor could not stop raving about the fact that she got a chance to stay at Laxmi Niwas Palace, where the show has been shot. It gave her the time to get into the skin of the character. "For the first time, I got to stay in a location where we were shooting, that also helped me build the character and stay in the zone." The Lunchbox actor enjoyed the long walks in the lawns of the palace which helped her keep her calm.

According to Nimrat, Kull is an intense marathon but her chemistry with other characters and a relaxed atmosphere at sets made her ride easy. "We used to have relaxed time between the shoots and laugh a lot because the shooting was intense and high octane with lots of drama and complex situations. Sahil Raza, the director, was so chilled out to work with which made things easier," Nimrat said. When asked what was the most difficult part to shoot, the actor, without giving any spoilers, said that it was the climax which is full of shocks and surprises.

About Kull - The Legacy Of The Raisingghs

Kull also stars Amol Parashar, Riddhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra. This riveting saga is created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Directed by Sahir Raza, and produced by Balaji Digital, the series is available to stream on Jio Hotstar from May 2.