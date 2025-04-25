Kull trailer: Amol Parashar, Nimrat Kaur-starrer delves into chaotic royal family drama. Watch

Kull, a series set against the eerie grandeur of the royal Bikaner, is set to stream from May 2, 2025. The makers have now released the trailer for the series. (Also read: Zeenat Aman recovers after hospital visit, reveals why she has been away from social media) Nimrat Kaur and Amol Parashar star in the new JioHotstar show Kull.

About the trailer

As per the trailer, the show centres around the characters of Ridhi Dogra, Amol Parashar and Nimrat Kaur, who are part of a royal family where loyalty seems to be fragile, truths are hidden beneath the surface, and every limit appears to be crossed in the pursuit of power.

Amol Parashar plays the role of a young prince in the series who is also a part of the throne battle after his father is murdered, as per the trailer. The series is directed by Sahir Raza.

Amol Parashar shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle.

Nimrat Kaur shares details of her character in the series. In a press note shared by the makers, the actor said, "Indrani is a storm behind still waters, layered, loyal, and quietly powerful. Kull gave me the rare chance to embody a woman whose strength speaks in silences and whose loyalty burns fiercely. It's a story that doesn't flinch, and I'm proud to be part of something so unapologetically bold. Kull is bold, cinematic storytelling at its finest, and streaming on JioHotstar gives it the platform it deserves."

The 'Tripling' actor Amol Parashar, who plays the role of Abhimanyu Raisingh in the series, shared that he was shocked when he was offered the role in a series that is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

"When I was told Ekta Kapoor was producing Kull and it will stream on JioHotstar, I was honestly shocked in the best way. It's bold, fresh, and nothing like we've seen before. I've always admired Nimrat's strength on and off screen. Watching her bring Indrani to life gave me something to lean on," said Amol in a press note.

The series will exclusively stream on Jio Hotstar.

(via inputs from ANI)