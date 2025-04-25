Zeenat Aman recovers after hospital visit, reveals why she has been away from social media

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is back on Instagram after a short break. The actor shared a new post on Friday evening revealing that she has been recovering from a health issue, for which she had to be at the hospital. That's not all, as the actor also marked two years since she first joined Instagram, and took the opportunity to thank her fans for the support and love. (Also read: Zeenat Aman says she nearly choked on her blood pressure medicine: ‘I made frantic calls’) Zeenat Aman posted a picture from the recovery room.

What Zeenat said

In the first picture Zeenat posted, she was seen in the recovery room of the hospital, pointing out her fingers towards someone else not visible in the frame. The second picture saw her covering her left eyes while sitting up, with a tray of food kept in front of her on the bed. In the caption, Zeenat began, “Hello from the recovery room! I won’t blame you for thinking I’ve abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has after all been quite silent and halfhearted off late. As the great Indian saying goes - what to do?”

She added, “The drudgery of paperwork and the anxiety of a pending medical procedure have kept me preoccupied these past few weeks. But, now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I’m feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram. You see there’s nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice! So expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes… most definitely more opinion. Is there a topic you want me to write about? Leave it in the comments, and I’ll certainly pick a few to dwell on.”

‘Instagram is NOT reality’

Marking her two years journey on Instagram, she then wrote, “On a tangential note, I completed two years on social media in February and crossed 800,000 followers this April. I started the journey with trepidation that transitioned to empowerment that tipped into disillusionment that has now moved on to fresh curiosity! I love what this platform allows me, but there’s something about the machinations of monetised social media that’s unsettling. Since I engage with you here and also on occasion monetise this account, it’s so important for me to remind you that Instagram is NOT reality. Gone are the days of simple tv and print advertisements where it was clear - celeb sells product. Endorsements can now be insidious and unannounced, followers bought, images unrecognisably photoshopped and likes manufactured! It’s a point of pride for me that we have grown this community without indulging in these borderline unethical gimmicks.”

She added, “Now many of you take me more seriously than my own sons, so pay heed when I say - you do not need to spend 6 hours a day mindlessly scrolling through your feed. Take it from an old gal, and mute those handles that make you feel bad about yourself, heighten your neuroses or push you to buy buy buy!”

“I’m very much looking forward to your engagement as I recuperate. Take many hugs and good wishes from your fond Aunty Z who is in a chipper mood this evening,” read her concluding lines.

Several fans wished Zeenat a speedy recovery in the comments section of the post and gushed over her beautiful note.

On the work front, Zeenat will be seen in the Netflix series The Royals. The show releases on May 9.