'Noida girl making it so big': Fans are in awe of Nitanshi Goel's Cannes debut at just 17; how cameramen loved her

Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel is making headlines as she made a stunning red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The 17-year-old, who is representing beauty brand Loreal Paris, made heads turn as she attended the screening of Dossier 137. Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel arrives for the screening of the film "Dossier 137" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Fans laud Nitanshi's debut

A video shared by fashion commentator Diet Sabya, introduced Nitanshi as 'a star is born'. And the comments section of the video agreed. The clip showed Nitanshi minutes before walking the red carpet, in the black and gold look, which paid a homage to Indian craftmanship with a modern twist. The actor said she was nervous, however, her debut was nothing short of a dream.

The fans who have been keeping a track of the red carpet sightings, lauded Nitanshi's look and her confidence. One user wrote, "The camera on the live stream of the red carpet was obsessed with her 😍 Even veterans don't get this much screen time, as a debutant at Cannes she did amazing ❤️👏❤️".

Another one said, "Noida girl making so big❤️ Feeling so personal and proud for her who gone with merit."She is so cute and love how she kept her look so chic and close to her personality. Dreamy 😍".

Some fans were surprised that she was just 17 and made a debut at Cannes. A user wrote, "She's 17? WTF? I just got to know now. Damn! ". Another one said, "Now this the story we wanna see in Cannes! "

Nitanshi's look paid tribute to Madhubala, Rekha

Nitanshi made a stunning debut with an ivory saree and an elaborate hairdo which paid tribute to timeless female icons who defined the course of Hindi cinema. She appeared on the Indian Pavillion of the festival and caught everyone's attention which hair pins showcasing the faces of Bollywood legends like Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi, Nutan, Hema Malini, and Vyjanthimala.

Styled by Shrey and Urja, she changed into a second look, a custom black and gold gown by Jade by Monika and Karishma. Both her looks created quite a stir at the red carpet as the photographers couldn't get enough of the teenage star who shot to fame with her Oscar-bound Laapataa Ladies in 2023.